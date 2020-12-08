Timothy H. “Tim” Riles, age 69 of Weyerhaeuser, Wisconsin, formerly of Emmons, Minnesota, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

A memorial service for Tim will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills, with Mr. Kermit Singelstad officiating. This service will be for immediate family only, but will be live

streamed on the Mittelstadt Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 1:00 PM on Saturday December 12.

Public visitation will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home. All are invited, Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced and masks are required.

Inurnment will take place in the spring at Calvary Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Riles family c/o Mittelstadt Funeral Home. The family will divide donations between two cancer organizations/charities that helped Tim.

Timothy Howard Riles was born on September 28, 1951 in Austin, Minnesota to parents Howard Eugene and Hazel Mae (Yeadon) Riles. He attended and graduated from Austin High School in 1969.

Tim was married to Roxie Ann Nemitz on October 3, 1970 in Brownsdale, Minnesota. The couple became the parents to two children: Jeremy and Jacy. During the early years, as Tim’s employment changed, the family moved from Austin to Kiester and eventually to Emmons, Minnesota. Tim had worked at Winnebago Industries, Universal Circuits Inc., Streaters, Viracon and Albert Lea Tire Warehouse, as well as being Mr. Mom for a short time. Their marriage eventually ended, but Tim and Roxie remained friends through it all.

In 1986, Tim relocated to Wisconsin. He loved the area and all it offered: fishing, lakes, beer, more fishing. It was Heaven on earth for Tim! He began work at Jennie-O in Barron, Wisconsin, retiring after over 25 years. In addition, Tim was the

owner/operator of the Wildwood Resort until 2019. He liked to tinker and fix things which was great when it came to the resort; he often repaired everything himself. Tim loved to fish and take the pontoon out on the lake (even though he couldn’t swim). He was a guitar player, a caricature artist, a campfire storyteller, and the best cooler tag opponent anyone ever faced.

Tim will be missed by his son and daughter Jeremy (Stacy) Riles and Jacy (Jason) Dilly all of Lake Mills; 7 grandchildren, Chastity (Brent) Drescher, Tanner (Kati) Larson, Spencer Larson, Brody (Alex) Riles, Chaden (Josie) Riles, Randi (Drey) Dilly and Ryan Dilly; 6 great-grandchildren; his fiancée Rebecca Bauer and her family from Wisconsin; 2 sisters Betty Luedtke and Colleen (Dave) Bainter; a brother-in-law Bill Niemi; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and annual friends from Wildwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Hazel Riles and 4 siblings, Paul, Mary, Donald, and Thomas (Tim’s twin brother).

Tim’s family is grateful for the help, kindness, food, donations, calls, texts and cards directed to them during this time. Formal thank-you notes will not be sent, and the money saved will be given to charity, along with any memorials received.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221