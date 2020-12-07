President Trump Awards Gable Highest Civilian Honor

President Donald J. Trump presented wrestling legend Dan Gable the Presidential Medal of Freeman Monday at the White House.

Established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, this prestigious award is the Nation’s highest civilian honor. It is awarded by the President of the United States to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

Past recipients have been movers and shakers in a range of fields, including public service, medicine, journalism, entertainment, and business. The impressive list of past honorees includes Steven Spielberg, Muhammad Ali, Angela Merkel, Nancy Reagan, Mother Teresa, Billy Graham, Rosa Parks, and Martin Luther King, Jr.

Gable was born in Waterloo, Iowa, and went on to wrestle at Iowa State University. As a Cyclone, Gable recorded a 117-1 career record winning two national championships. He was a three-time All-American and won a gold medal at the 1972 Olympic Games.

He then went on to coach wrestling at the Unversity of Iowa, where he led the Hawkeyes to 21 Big 10 Championships and 15 national championships. “The United States is proud to honor Danny Gable for his remarkable contributions to the sports world and to our great American story”, a White House spokesman said. He continued by saying, “Gable is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and among the best collegiate athletes and coaches of the 20th Century.”

Before awarding Gable the medal, President Trump Joke, “I’m larger than you — think I could take you. Would I have a big advantage?” “You’d have no chance,” Gable answered.

United States Senator for Iowa, Charles Grassley, commented on the award while talking with reporters Monday.

Charles Grassley

President Trump has awarded the following since 2018.

Lou Holtz. Louis L. Holtz is an American sports legend. A member of the College Football Hall of Fame

JIM RYUN. Jim Ryun is one of the most accomplished American runners in history and a former U.S. Representative from Kansas.

GENERAL JACK KEANE, military leader.

ROGER S. PENSKE, NASCAR team owner – Businessman

EDWIN MEESE III, Judge

MARIANO RIVERA, Baseball Player

JERRY WEST, Basketball player and sports executive

BOB COUSY, Basketball Player

ART LAFFER, “Father of Supply-Side Economics,”

TIGER WOODS, Golfer

MIRIAM ADELSON, Doctor, philanthropist, and humanitarian.

ORRIN G. HATCH, Senator – one of the longest-serving Senators in American history, having represented Utah

ALAN C. PAGE, Justice, athlete, and philanthropist.

ELVIS AARON PRESLEY, Performer

GEORGE HERMAN “BABE” RUTH, Jr, Baseball player

ANTONIN SCALIA, Former Supreme Court justice.

ROGER STAUBACH, Hall-of-Fame quarterback