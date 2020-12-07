LaVerna M. Charlson, age 100 of Lake Mills, died peacefully Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills.
A private family funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Mittlestadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main St., Lake Mills with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.
Burial will be held in Winnebago Lutheran Cemetery.
Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills in charge of arrangements.
