KIOW – Fall 2020 Coaches Corner Program

December 7, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on KIOW – Fall 2020 Coaches Corner Program

Fall 2020 Coaches Corner

Forest City Coach: Chad Moore

Week 1 Lake Mills 20 Forest City 6

Week 2 West Hancock 13 Forest City 7 OT

Week 3 Forest City 15 Roland-Story 0

Week 4 Forest City 28 Clear Lake 27

Week 5 no game

no show

Week 6 no game

Week 7 Forest City 27 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13

Playoffs Round 1 Forest City 7 New Hampton 0

Playoff Round 2

 

 

West Hancock Coach: Mark Sanger

Week 1 GHV 14 West Hancock 6

Week 2 West Hancock 13 Forest City 7

Week 3 West Hancock 35 Bishop Garrigan 0

Week 4 West Hancock 55 Fort Dodge St. Eds 14

Week 5 West Hancock 55 Alta-Aurelia 26

Week 6 West Hancock 61 North Union 12

Wee 7 West Hancock 48 Manson Northwest Webster 0

Playoffs Round 1 West Hancock 54 Manson Northwest Webster 8

Playoff Round 3

 

GHV Coach: Darrell Schumacher

Week 1 GHV 14 West Hancock 6

Week 2 Saint Ansgar 16 GHV 6

Week 3 GHV 41 Cherokee 0

Week 4 Algona 27 GHV 7

Week 5 ELC 25 GHV 14

No Show

Week 6 GHV 34 Okoboji 7

Week 7 Spirit Lake 42 GHV 0

Playoffs Round 1 Clear Lake 35 GHV 14

 

 

Lake Mills Coach: Bill Byrnes

Week 1 Lake Mills 20 Forest City 6

Week 2  Belmond0Klemme 28 Lake Mills 24

NO SHOW

Week 3 Lake Mills 34 North Butler 0

week 4 Lake Mills 40 Nashua-Plainfield 6

Week 5 Newman Catholic 42 Lake Mills 24

Week 6 Lake Mills 49 West Fork 12

Week 7 Saint Ansgar 20 Lake Mills 16

Playoffs Round 1 Lake Mills 63 Bishop-Garrigan 34

Playoff Round 2

 

North Iowa Co-Coaches: Brad Kemnitz / Dan Frerichs

Week 1 North Iowa 38 Northwood-Kensett 21

Week 2 North Iowa 34 Riceville 12

Week 3 Janesville 54 North Iowa 16

Week 4 no game

No Show

Week 5 Kee 50 North Iowa 40

No Show

Week 6 North Iowa 27 West Bend-Mallard 8

Week 7 North Iowa 38 Turkey Valley 36

Playoffs Round 1 North Iowa 38 Northwood-Kensett 36

No show

Playoff Round 2

 

Belmond-Klemme Coach: Darwin Christensen

Week 1 – No game due to COVID-19

Week 2 Belmond-Klemme 28 Lake Mills 24

NO SHOW

Week 3 Southeast Valley 36 Belmond-Klemme 20

Week 4 Belmond-Klemme 45 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13

Week 5 Belmond-Klemme 20 Gehlen Catholic 19

Week 6 PAC 22 Belmond-Klemme 17

Week 7 South Central Calhoun 44 Belmond-Klemme 7

Playoffs Round 1 Belmond-Klemme 42 Clarion Goldfield-Dows 12

Playoff Round 2

 

 

The "Coaches Corner Program" is a production of KIOW Sports.

