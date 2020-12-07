KIOW – Fall 2020 Coaches Corner Program

Fall 2020 Coaches Corner
Forest City Coach: Chad Moore
Week 1 Lake Mills 20 Forest City 6
Week 2 West Hancock 13 Forest City 7 OT
Week 3 Forest City 15 Roland-Story 0
Week 4 Forest City 28 Clear Lake 27
Week 5 no game
Week 6 no game
Week 7 Forest City 27 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13
Playoffs Round 1 Forest City 7 New Hampton 0
Playoff Round 2
West Hancock Coach: Mark Sanger
Week 1 GHV 14 West Hancock 6
Week 2 West Hancock 13 Forest City 7
Week 3 West Hancock 35 Bishop Garrigan 0
Week 4 West Hancock 55 Fort Dodge St. Eds 14
Week 5 West Hancock 55 Alta-Aurelia 26
Week 6 West Hancock 61 North Union 12
Wee 7 West Hancock 48 Manson Northwest Webster 0
Playoffs Round 1 West Hancock 54 Manson Northwest Webster 8
Playoff Round 3
GHV Coach: Darrell Schumacher
Week 1 GHV 14 West Hancock 6
Week 2 Saint Ansgar 16 GHV 6
Week 3 GHV 41 Cherokee 0
Week 4 Algona 27 GHV 7
Week 5 ELC 25 GHV 14
Week 6 GHV 34 Okoboji 7
Week 7 Spirit Lake 42 GHV 0
Playoffs Round 1 Clear Lake 35 GHV 14
Lake Mills Coach: Bill Byrnes
Week 1 Lake Mills 20 Forest City 6
Week 2 Belmond0Klemme 28 Lake Mills 24
Week 3 Lake Mills 34 North Butler 0
week 4 Lake Mills 40 Nashua-Plainfield 6
Week 5 Newman Catholic 42 Lake Mills 24
Week 6 Lake Mills 49 West Fork 12
Week 7 Saint Ansgar 20 Lake Mills 16
Playoffs Round 1 Lake Mills 63 Bishop-Garrigan 34
Playoff Round 2
North Iowa Co-Coaches: Brad Kemnitz / Dan Frerichs
Week 1 North Iowa 38 Northwood-Kensett 21
Week 2 North Iowa 34 Riceville 12
Week 3 Janesville 54 North Iowa 16
Week 4 no game
Week 5 Kee 50 North Iowa 40
Week 6 North Iowa 27 West Bend-Mallard 8
Week 7 North Iowa 38 Turkey Valley 36
Playoffs Round 1 North Iowa 38 Northwood-Kensett 36
Playoff Round 2
Belmond-Klemme Coach: Darwin Christensen
Week 1 – No game due to COVID-19
Week 2 Belmond-Klemme 28 Lake Mills 24
Week 3 Southeast Valley 36 Belmond-Klemme 20
Week 4 Belmond-Klemme 45 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13
Week 5 Belmond-Klemme 20 Gehlen Catholic 19
Week 6 PAC 22 Belmond-Klemme 17
Week 7 South Central Calhoun 44 Belmond-Klemme 7
Playoffs Round 1 Belmond-Klemme 42 Clarion Goldfield-Dows 12
Playoff Round 2
