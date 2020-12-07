IHSAA – Wrestling Results From 12/04 and 12/05

Friday Night
Forest City at Joe Fitch Invite
Individual Places
Reese Moore 1st
Kaden Hagy 1st
Kellen Moore 2nd
Brock Moore 2nd
Nate Doden 5th
Hayden Hoffmeyer 3rd
Blake Skjeie 4th
Drake Freeman 7th
Team Results
- Atlantic
- Sheldon South O’Brien
- Humboldt
- Emmetsburg
- Forest City
- Kuemper-Catholic
- Pocahontas Area
- Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center
Saturday’s Results
West Hancock at Estherville Lincoln Central
West Hancock 66 Sioux Central 18
West Hancock 48 Okoboji 24
West Hancock 38 Estherville Lincoln Central 37
Lake Mills at St. Ansgar Duals
Lake Mills 66 North 12
Lake Mills 66 Northwood-Kensett 12
Lake Mills 54 St. Ansgar 18
Lake Mills 55 Clear Lake 18
Osage 37 New Hampton/Turkey Valley 28
Osage 51 Union 24
Osage 48 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27
Chris Davis Invite (Wapise Valley)
Central Springs 1st
Nashua-Plainfield 4th
Eagle Grove 7th
West Fork 11th