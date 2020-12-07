IHSAA – Wrestling Results From 12/04 and 12/05

Friday Night

Forest City at Joe Fitch Invite

Individual Places

Reese Moore 1st

Kaden Hagy 1st

Kellen Moore 2nd

Brock Moore 2nd

Nate Doden 5th

Hayden Hoffmeyer 3rd

Blake Skjeie 4th

Drake Freeman 7th

Team Results

  1. Atlantic
  2. Sheldon South O’Brien
  3. Humboldt
  4. Emmetsburg
  5. Forest City
  6. Kuemper-Catholic
  7. Pocahontas Area
  8. Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center

Saturday’s Results

West Hancock at Estherville Lincoln Central

West Hancock 66 Sioux Central 18

West Hancock 48 Okoboji 24

West Hancock 38 Estherville Lincoln Central 37

Lake Mills at St. Ansgar Duals

Lake Mills 66 North 12

Lake Mills 66 Northwood-Kensett 12

Lake Mills 54 St. Ansgar 18

Lake Mills 55 Clear Lake 18

Osage 37 New Hampton/Turkey Valley 28

Osage 51 Union 24

Osage 48 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27

Chris Davis Invite (Wapise Valley)

Central Springs 1st

Nashua-Plainfield 4th

Eagle Grove 7th

West Fork 11th

