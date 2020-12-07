Hancock County Lowers Contact Quarantine Days Down to 7

Following new CDC guidelines, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday revised its Covid-19 Action Plan to allow department heads less stringent regulations regarding contact quarantines. The revisions grant the option of just a 7-day quarantine with a negative test.

Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington explains.

The end of quarantine for a close contact is also dependent on showing no symptoms during that 7 day period.

In other business: the Hancock County Board of Supervisors was presented a second chance to partake in an ongoing opioid lawsuit. The Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Board unanimously adopted a resolution about 3 years ago encouraging member counties to join litigation to hold pharmaceutical firms and distributors responsible for misrepresenting the safety of opioids. Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells about the lawsuit.

According to a letter from ISAC, there is a serious possibility of a settlement agreement between at least three distributors and one manufacturer of opioids. The goal in advancing county participation has been to ensure settlement funds end up under the control of county officials to be used for future treatment, mitigation and prevention of opioid addiction.