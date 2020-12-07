Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City Basketball Photo Gallery from 12/04/2020

December 7, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City Basketball Photo Gallery from 12/04/2020
(Zach Raulie) Shae Dillavou (Left) Jayden Frank (Middle) and Hannah Anderson (Right) fight for the ball

Photos were taken and submitted by Zach Raulie

Boys – GHV 49 Forest City 45

 

Girls Forest City 33 GHV 26

