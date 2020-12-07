Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City Basketball Photo Gallery from 12/04/2020 December 7, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City Basketball Photo Gallery from 12/04/2020 (Zach Raulie) Shae Dillavou (Left) Jayden Frank (Middle) and Hannah Anderson (Right) fight for the ball Photos were taken and submitted by Zach Raulie Boys – GHV 49 Forest City 45 (Zach Raulie) Carter Bruckhoff goes for a shot. (Zach Raulie) Noah Miller pulls up for two (Zach Raulie) Carter Bruckhoff shoots for three (Zach Raulie) Carter Bruckhoff shoots for three (Zach Raulie) Andrew Snyder (Right) and Ryan Meyers (Left) jump for the opening tip. (Zach Raulie) Truman Knudtson (Zach Raulie) Andrew Snyder shoots (Zach Raulie) Brandon Leber (Right) and Ryan Meyers (left) go for the ball. (Zach Raulie) Brandon Leber shoots (Zach Raulie) Players from Forest City and GHV (Zach Raulie) Players from Forest City and GHV (Zach Raulie) Brandon Leber shoots. Zach Suby plays defense (Zach Raulie) Carter Bruckhoff (Left) Drew Britson (Middle) and Ryan Meyers (Right) go for the ball (Zach Raulie) Brandon Leber shoots three (Zach Raulie) Brandon Leber shoots (Zach Raulie) Zach Suby (right) and Noah Miller (left) Girls Forest City 33 GHV 26 (Zach Raulie) Chole Frank (Left) Ellie Caylor (Right) (Zach Raulie) Hannah Good (Zach Raulie) Ellie Caylor (Zach Raulie) Liz Richardson (Left) goes for a shot. Hannah Anderson (Middle) and Kaylee Miller (Right) play defense (Zach Raulie) Kaylee Miller (Left) Jayden Frank (Right) (Zach Raulie) Shae Dillavou shoots (Zach Raulie) Shae Dillavou (Left) Jayden Frank (Middle) and Hannah Anderson (Right) fight for the ball (Zach Raulie) Shae Dillavou (Left) shoots Jayden Frank (Right) plays defense (Zach Raulie) Forest City brings the ball up the court (Zach Raulie) Players from Forest City and GHV look for the ball following a free-throw. (Zach Raulie) Hannah Good (Right) Kelsey Watson (Left) (Zach Raulie) Ellie Caylor Shoots (Zach Raulie) Forest City cheer team ADVERTISEMENT