Forest City Chamber of Commerce Medallion Hunt 2020

Forest City Christmas 2020 Medallion Hunt

Forest City Christmas Medallion Hunt brought to you by Winnebago Industries and the Forest City Chamber of Commerce.

Prize: $300 ‘Forest City Bucks’ which may be redeemed at any Forest City Chamber of Commerce member business, list will be provided.

2020 Medallion Hunt Sponsors are as follows:

Newman Thompson Gray PC

JED’s Lights & Sounds

Forest Plaza

Winnebago Industries

DK Arndt

KIOW

Rules:

The medallion is hidden in an outdoor location that is publicly accessible 24 hours a day, within the city limits of Forest City.

The medallion is NOT; buried, in the water or along the river bank.

No digging or climbing is required to find the medallion. (The only exception will be if snow would cover the medallion).

Medallion hunters do not have to break any laws to find it.

Medallion hunters must be respectful of businesses and other people.

Clues will be read each morning on KIOW during the Morning Show and the Birthday Show. The clues will also be posted on the Forest City Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

There are 10 total clues. One clue will be read each day for two weeks, Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, December 7, 2020. No clues will be released on Saturday or Sunday.

Once found, the Medallion should be returned to the Forest City Chamber of Commerce, 106 S 4th St., as soon as possible.

If you have found the medallion in the past, you and your family members are not eligible.

Find more information and all the daily clues at forestcityia.com/medallion-hunt-2020

Clue #1 sponsored by DK Arndt

It’s 2020 and the medallion is hidden at last!

When you go out hunting don’t forget your mask.

You might find it if you’re standing in line.

Wait your turn and remember to be kind.