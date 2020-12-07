Britt Announces Water Rate Increases

The Britt City Council announced on December 1st, a notice of water rate increases for municipal customers and approved a first reading of ordinance dealing with the rate changes. The rates will be changed incrementally over more than a year.

Mayor Ryan Arndorfer stated that the council has stretched out the approval process of Ordinance 505 for an increase in water rates. The process was originally scheduled to begin incrementally on an October and January timeline, however that has been adjusted to February 2021 when the first phase is expected to take place. Arndorfer wants to get public feedback and create public awareness, which is why the start date was pushed back.

Arndorfer recently explained that a new water treatment facility is needed which is why the rates changes are being made.

On December 15th, Arndorfer and the City Council will hold a Britt Town Hall meeting which will be virtual on Zoom beginning at 7 pm. Water customers will get inserts in their bills letting them know how they can join the meeting and participate. The council and Mayor Arndorfer want to hold the meeting virtually as a protective means to avoid any possible COVID-19 transmission and to accommodate as many Britt citizens as possible.

To better understand how the new rates would be phased in, the city released a timeline. Beginning February 1st, the city would charge a $9 service charge and a usage cost of $5 per 1,000 gallons on residential properties. On June 1st, the service charge would increase to $13.50 and the usage cost would go to $7.50 per 1,000 gallons. By November 1st of 2021, the city would once again raise the service charge to $20.25 while the usage cost would go to $11.25 per 1,0000 gallons. The final rate increase would take place on July 1, 2022 when the service charge would go up to $21.26. The usage cost will also increase to $11.81 per 1,000 gallons.

Commercial properties would be affected in a different rate structure. On February 1st, the service charge would be $11 and the usage cost would be $5.50 per 1,000 gallons. Then on June 1st, the service charge would go to $16.50 and the usage cost would be at $8.25 per 1,000 gallons. Later in November, the city would once again raise the service charge to $24.75 and the usage cost would $12.38 per 1,000 gallons.

The final rate increase would come in July 2022 when the service charge would cap at $25.25 and the usage rate would be $12.62 per 1,000 gallons.

City sewer rates will not be tied to the new water rates and will be addre4ssed at a later date.