14 Waldorf Football Players Selected for All-Conference Honors

Monday morning, the North Star Athletic Association announced their All-Conference football teams for the fall conference season. Due to COVID-19, the NSAA played a 9-game conference only schedule for the 2020 fall season. The Dickinson State University (ND) Blue Hawks won the NSAA for the sixth straight season. Waldorf finished the season 6-3 under first-year head Coach Will Finley. The Warriors collected 14 NSAA All-Conference honors including six on the first-team, four on the second-team, and four honorable mentions.
Waldorf
1st Team
RB – Jatoviay Hill, Jr. Davenport, Iowa
OL – Maxwell Drebenstedt, So. Mediapolis, Iowa
WR – Ryan Martinez, Sr. Kansas City, Mo.
DL – Logan Knutson, Sr. Marion, Iowa
DB – James Jackson, Jr. Fort Lauderdale, FL
K – Slater Gifford, Jr. West Burlington, Iowa
2nd Team
DB – MaCoy Yeakel, Jr. Kanawha, Iowa
OL – Zach Throne, Sr. Lake Mills, Iowa
WR – Samuel Huntley, Sr. Dania Beach, FL
OL – Kade Kloster-Hodak, So. Mason City, Iowa
Honorable Mention
WR – Dominick Watt, Hollywood, FL
RB – J.J. Harrell, Hollywood, FL
DB – Trevor Gunderson, Lake Park, Iowa
DB – Cameron Callion, Pocahontas, Iowa
Players by team
Dickinson State 18 –
11 first-team
4-second-team
4-honorable mention
Valley City State 15 –
6-first-team
5-second-team
4-honorable mention
Waldorf 14 –
6-first-team
4-second-team
4-honorable mention
Presentation College 11
1-first-team
6-second
4-honorable mention
Dakota State 10
3-first-team
3- second-team
4-honorable mention
Mayville State 5
0-first-team
1-second-team,
4-honorable mention