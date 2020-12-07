14 Waldorf Football Players Selected for All-Conference Honors

Monday morning, the North Star Athletic Association announced their All-Conference football teams for the fall conference season. Due to COVID-19, the NSAA played a 9-game conference only schedule for the 2020 fall season. The Dickinson State University (ND) Blue Hawks won the NSAA for the sixth straight season. Waldorf finished the season 6-3 under first-year head Coach Will Finley. The Warriors collected 14 NSAA All-Conference honors including six on the first-team, four on the second-team, and four honorable mentions.

Waldorf

1st Team

RB – Jatoviay Hill, Jr. Davenport, Iowa

OL – Maxwell Drebenstedt, So. Mediapolis, Iowa

WR – Ryan Martinez, Sr. Kansas City, Mo.

DL – Logan Knutson, Sr. Marion, Iowa

DB – James Jackson, Jr. Fort Lauderdale, FL

K – Slater Gifford, Jr. West Burlington, Iowa

2nd Team

DB – MaCoy Yeakel, Jr. Kanawha, Iowa

OL – Zach Throne, Sr. Lake Mills, Iowa

WR – Samuel Huntley, Sr. Dania Beach, FL

OL – Kade Kloster-Hodak, So. Mason City, Iowa

Honorable Mention

WR – Dominick Watt, Hollywood, FL

RB – J.J. Harrell, Hollywood, FL

DB – Trevor Gunderson, Lake Park, Iowa

DB – Cameron Callion, Pocahontas, Iowa

Players by team

Dickinson State 18 –

11 first-team

4-second-team

4-honorable mention

Valley City State 15 –

6-first-team

5-second-team

4-honorable mention

Waldorf 14 –

6-first-team

4-second-team

4-honorable mention

Presentation College 11

1-first-team

6-second

4-honorable mention

Dakota State 10

3-first-team

3- second-team

4-honorable mention

Mayville State 5

0-first-team

1-second-team,

4-honorable mention