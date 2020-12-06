Worth County Board to Discuss Vacancies

The Worth C0ounty Board of Supervisors will meet Monday morning beginning at 8 am. The board will hear about the current state of secondary roads and any work that may need to be done. The board will also hear a request to vacate 360th Street between Cardinal and Dogwood.

Drainage sill also be discussed and all claims will need to be addressed.

A. J. Stone and Mark Smeby will discuss the need for a special election for the third supervisor seat. They will coordinate with Worth County Election Commissioner Jacki Backhaus on a date for the election.

The board will also need to make an appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission which has not been filled.

The board will hold a public hearing beginning at 9 am on the proposed Worth County Logistics Park Urban Revitalization Plan. Those wishing to attend can join the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/435128100 Meeting ID: 435 128 100