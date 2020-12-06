Prison Inmate Larry Whaley Dies

Larry Donell Whaley was pronounced dead, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions at approximately 5:07 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Originally housed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, he had been taken to the hospital several days earlier for more advanced care as his medical condition began to worsen. Whaley was 64 years old at the time of his death.

Whaley had been serving a 50-year sentence for the crime of Murder 2nd Degree (707.3) from Cerro Gordo County. His sentence began on February 8, 2018.