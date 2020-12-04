Pamela J. Huling, 65, of Mason City, formerly of Forest City passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Due to COVID-19, a private family memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, December 7, 2020 at Major Erickson Funeral Home with Rev. Craig Luttrell of Wesley United Methodist Church officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Fund.

Pamela Jan Huling, the daughter of Maynard and Darlene (Anderson) Prashak, was born June 19, 1955 in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1973. On March 11, 1978 she was united in marriage to Dennis Huling in Cedar Falls. They lived in Clear Lake, Forest City and in 2015 moved to Mason City to be closer to family. Pam was employed at K-Way in Forest City, Smidley Manufacturing in Britt and for 21 years at Winnebago Industries in Forest City until her retirement. She was a big NASCAR fan and an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. Pam loved spending time with her family and especially her grandkids.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Forest City.

Pam is survived by her husband, Dennis of Mason City; two children, Barbara Jo (John) Haney of Winona, MN and Randy (Brandy) Huling of Sheffield; four grandchildren, Keanna Peterson, Keira Huling, Keifer Huling and Kemlin Huling; her mother, Darlene Prashak of Mason City; a brother, Marshall (Terry) Prashak of Nokomis, FL; a niece, Audra Prashak McGeary; a nephew, Mitch (Jennifer) Preshak; two cousins; a sister-in-law, Kathie Huling of Mason City; a brother-in-law, James (Ann) Huling of San Diego, CA; two fur babies, Bailey and Bella; and her cats, Salem and Patches.

She was preceded in death by her father, Maynard; grandparents; and an aunt, Doris Harlan.

