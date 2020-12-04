Lake Mills’ Kyle Menke Reaches Career Milestone in Win over Broncos

Lake Mills boys’ basketball coach Kyle Menke has reached a milestone that less than 215 recorded coaches have ever achieved. With Lake Mills’ win tonight, 63-52, over Belmond-Klemme, Menke reached his 300th career win.

He joins only Dan Rosacker – Forest City – and Frank Schnoes – West Fork – as active TIC coaches to reach this milestone.

Menke, who is in his 22nd year, led the Bulldogs to their first state tournament appearance since the 1986 last season. He has coached four Bulldogs to All-State honors.

He becomes just the 12th current and former KIOW area and third Lake Mills coach to reach this milestone. Jerry “Bert” Hanson spent time with Lake Mills before heading to Indianola. Hanson won an impressive 531 games between three schools. Bob Horner, who won 120 games at Lake Mills before winning 221 at Mason City, also reached 300 career wins. He ended his legendary career with 394 wins in 27 years.

It takes an army to win games in the Top of Iowa Conference, especially with the Bulldogs’ competition in North Iowa. Menke credited his great group of assistants over the years for helping him win so many games.

The TIC media picked Menke and the Bulldogs to win the west this season, and they have started the season 2-0. To help coach Menke reach 300 career wins, last year’s TIC West Player of the Year DaShawn Linnen had 23 points and Caleb Bacon had 13 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double.

Forest City coach Dan Rosacker, who has coached against Menke for two decades, says it couldn’t have happened to a better guy.

Lake Mills moves past Forest City and North Iowa (Buffalo Center) for the most coaches – current and former – to reach 300 career wins. They trail only Mason City, who has had four coaches get that feat.