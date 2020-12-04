Lake Mills’ Bacon Ends Recruiting Process Picking Iowa State

A long recruiting process has come to an end for Lake Mills All-State linebacker Caleb Bacon. The senior has decided to continue his football career at Iowa State University, accepting a Preferred Walk-on offer.

Bacon was a highly recruited athlete following his junior football season. Recently he was named as the Iowa High School Class A Player of the Year after recording 103 total tackles on defense, and he was an anchor on the offensive line. He had scholarship offers across the board, including NAIA, NCAA D-1, and NCAA D-2. He will head to Ames as a walk-on but says he can use that as motivation to make a name for himself.

Iowa State has seen its fair share of walk-ons step on campus and catch the coaches’ eye. Including linebacker Jesse Smith who, after coming to Iowa State as a walk-on, earned first-team All-Big 12 honors. Smith recorded 305 tackles while averaging almost 11 tackles per game his senior season. Alexander Robinson is another Cyclone who came from Minneapolis, turning down an offer from the University of Minnesota to earn a scholarship from Former Iowa State coach Gene Chizik. In 2009, Robinson rushed for 1,195 yards and six touchdowns, including six 100-yard games for the Cyclones.

Iowa State is just one win away from clinching a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, something the program has never done before. The Cyclones hadn’t won a regular-season Big 12 championship since 1912. The program is trending in the right direction, giving Bacon strong teammates and mentors to lean on when arriving on campus.

Ames is a short journey for Bacon’s family and Bulldogs to see him in cardinal and gold.

Caleb says now that this weight is off his shoulders, he and his Bulldogs basketball teammates can focus on their goal of winning a conference title. The Bulldogs fell one game short of that goal last season but were able to navigate their way to the state basketball championship, where they’d like to end their season again this year.