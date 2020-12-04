Kelly – West Hancock, McDonough – Central Springs Pick up 100th Career Win

Sometimes the first night out can be about working out offseason rust, especially during the pandemic where mat time could be hard to come by. However, Thursday night in Sheffield and Eagle Grove were historical nights for two local wrestlers.

West Hancock senior Cole Kelly and Central Springs junior Clayton McDonough both picked up their 100th career victory.

Kelly was a state participant last year as a junior at 182, where he also wrestled as a sophomore, but this year is competing at 220 pounds. He started his career at 170 his freshman year. His coach Mark Sanger wrestled in similar weight classes while wrestling for West Hancock two decades ago. Sanger was the 2001 Class 1A 189-pound state champion.

Clayton McDonough has had an impressive start to his high school career. As a freshman, he finished 4th in Class 1A at 106 pounds. Last year, as a sophomore, McDonough went to state as the top-seeded 113-pounder in Class 1A but fell heartbreakingly in the title match. This year he started the season ranked at 126 pounds and just three matches into the season reached the 100 win milestone. He wrestlers for his Dad, Jay, at Central Springs and should be one of the favorites to collect a title in Class 1A this season.

Both Central Springs and West Hancock started the season 3-0, with the first conference quads of the season last night.