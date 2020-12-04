IHSAA – Wrestling Dual Results From 12/3/2020

At Eagle Grove
Central Springs 38 Forest City 27
Central Springs 44 Eagle Grove 30
Central Springs 54 Belmond-Klemme 12
Forest City 52 Belmond-Klemme 12
Forest City 68 Eagle Grove 12
Eagle Grove 42 Belmond-Klemme 36
At Lake Mills
Lake Mills 42 Nashua-Plainfield 37
Lake Mills 64 GHV 18
Lake Mills 72 Newman Catholic 9
Nashua-Plainfield 66 Newman Catholic 15
Nashua-Plainfield 66 GHV 12
Newman Catholic 31 GHV 24
At Osage
Osage 57 Northwood-Kensett 24
Osage 55 North Butler 21
Osage 64 North Union 15
North Butler 41 North Union 36
North Butler 59 Northwood-Kensett 18
North Union 36 Northwood-Kensett 30
at West Fork
West Hancock 48 Saint Ansgar 22
West Hancock 60 West Fork 18
West Hancock 72 Rockford 6
Saint Ansgar 42 West Fork 18
Saint Ansgar 60 Rockford 0
West Fork 35 Rockford 12