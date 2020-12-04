IHSAA – Wrestling Dual Results From 12/3/2020

December 4, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on IHSAA – Wrestling Dual Results From 12/3/2020
Photo credit - West Hancock Activities

At Eagle Grove

Central Springs 38 Forest City 27

Central Springs 44 Eagle Grove 30

Central Springs 54 Belmond-Klemme 12

Forest City 52 Belmond-Klemme 12

Forest City 68 Eagle Grove 12

Eagle Grove 42 Belmond-Klemme 36

At Lake Mills

Lake Mills 42 Nashua-Plainfield 37

Lake Mills 64 GHV 18

Lake Mills 72 Newman Catholic 9

Nashua-Plainfield 66 Newman Catholic 15

Nashua-Plainfield 66 GHV 12

Newman Catholic 31 GHV 24

At Osage

Osage 57 Northwood-Kensett 24

Osage 55 North Butler 21

Osage 64 North Union 15

North Butler 41 North Union 36

North Butler 59 Northwood-Kensett 18

North Union 36 Northwood-Kensett 30

at West Fork

West Hancock 48 Saint Ansgar 22

West Hancock 60 West Fork 18

West Hancock 72 Rockford 6

Saint Ansgar 42 West Fork 18

Saint Ansgar 60 Rockford 0

West Fork 35 Rockford 12

