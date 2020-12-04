Fire Destroys North Iowa Grain Equipment in Garner

Reporters on the scene in Garner say that a prominent business was engulfed in flames around 11 am on Friday. North Iowa Grain Equipment had flames coming out of both the front and back ends of the building. The Garner Fire Department was the first on the scene but called for back up from the Forest City Fire Department.

Around 12pm, the Britt Fire Department was called in to help contain the blaze. The fire was brought under control as traffic was diverted off Highway 18 and State Street to help firefighters work.

The building was declared a total loss.