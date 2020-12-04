A Local Business is Sending Care Packages to Soldiers Abroad

When north Iowans gather for Christmas, some families are left with spouses, sons, daughters, Brothers, and sisters who are not able to come home because they are protecting our liberties abroad. It is a task that must be done and one that comes with sacrifices.

Mark Frakes of Edward Jones in Forest City began putting together care boxes to serviceman and women.

The idea has since grown. Now Frakes and his caring friends are getting together to continue the area tradition.

All kinds of items are donated and most is needed while the troops are stationed in far off lands. Shampoo, candy, toilet paper, and other necessities are individually packed into the boxes for shipping to the soldiers.

Frakes purchases some of the items and he gets a lot of help from friends and area businesses.

Frakes and his friends are not blindly sending out boxes to stationed military. Instead, he finds out who is deployed through a vast array of connections.

Those who have knowledge of a deployed service member or want to donate to the cause can contact Frakes at (641) 582-2771