Senator Ernst’s Mobilize America Act Supported by Forest City 3M Distribution Center

The 3M Global Government Affairs Office and Forest City 3M Distribution Center management are voicing strong support for the Mobilize America Act introduced by Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa.

According to a Dec. 2 news release, the act is also known as the Mobilize America to Manufacture Equipment Required for Independence from Communist Adversaries Act.

According to the release, the legislation would incentivize medical manufacturers to on-shore their manufacturing operations to the United States.

It would provide a significant incentive for the private sector to on-shore and increase domestic manufacturing of critical medical supplies, ensuring that the U.S. has the capacity to produce and acquire vital supplies necessary to combat public health emergencies without excessively relying on foreign countries. Specifically, the bill would establish a grant program to allow manufacturers to expand domestic production of drugs, vaccines, personal protective equipment, and other medical supplies that are critical during a pandemic or public health emergency.

“As a leading provider of personal protective equipment and medical solutions for medical professionals, workers, and the public – and with 3M Forest City serving as a major distribution center for many of these products – 3M supports efforts to provide robust economic incentives for the manufacturing of healthcare supplies in the United States,” said John Geraci, 3M Forest City Distribution Center Manager in the release. “Accordingly, 3M strongly supports the Mobilize America Act and appreciates Senator Ernst’s development and introduction of this important and timely legislation.”

In a letter to Senator Ernst dated Sept. 29, 3M Vice President of Global Government Affairs Omar Vargas stated that this legislation will provide a valuable incentive for the production of critically needed healthcare supplies in the United States as our nation continues to not only respond to COVID-19, but to also prepare for future pandemics and other public health emergencies.

Besides the disposable N95 respirators that are 3M’s most widely known personal protective equipment product, 3M is also a leading manufacturer and supplier of reusable respirators, including Powered-Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs), elastomeric reusable respirators, and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBAs).

In addition, 3M provides other critical products in support of a pandemic response, including hand antiseptic, single patient use stethoscopes and disinfectants, as well as oxygenator membranes, disinfecting wipes, and COVID-specific health data coding systems.