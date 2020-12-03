Christmas Cruise Planned for Forest City

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce is making some changes to its annual Christmas celebrations. Instead of the usual festivities, the Chamber will be hosting a Christmas Cruise. Executive Director of the Chamber Norma Hertzer outlined the event scheduled for December 12th.

There are a couple of competitions of note during the cruise. One of them involves the participants who are cruising in their cars.

The chamber encourages everyone to be as creative as possible by decorating with lights or other Yuletide decorations.

Businesses are also encouraged to participate in a competition by decorating their storefronts and windows, then submitting a picture of the decorated store to chamberdesk@forestcityia.com by December 6th. Cash prizes are available to the top three winners.

Winners will be announced on December 13th after 5 pm on the Forest City Chamber’s Facebook page.