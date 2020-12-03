Waldorf Making Wireless Changes to the Residential Campus Internet

In response to student suggestions, Waldorf University announced that the residential campus is receiving a facelift regarding wireless access.

In conjunction with responses received via a Student Satisfaction Index (SSI) survey, which was distributed to the Waldorf University student body in the spring 2020 semester, the university is making the following improvements to the residential campus internet. The residential campus is tripling the number of wireless access points in the classroom and administrative offices and adding more than five times the coverage in dorm locations. Access will be the all-new WiFi 6 standard with speeds twice as fast as older wireless standards.

“We understand the need to provide high quality technology that is necessary for our students to remain competitive in their studies. Student success is our top priority,” said Waldorf University President Bob Alsop. “We distributed a survey to allow the students to tell us where we needed to improve, so we can best support their educational pursuits. We listened and decided that making improvements to the internet access was not only wanted but essential, especially during the current times.”

The project has several stages that will occur throughout December and into the beginning of January, with a projected finish prior to the start of the spring 2021 semester on Jan. 20. Installation began Nov. 23, with major network changes to begin Monday, Dec. 7. Dormitory room installations will coincide with the final installation phase, and the new system is expected to be online between Jan.1-15, 2021.