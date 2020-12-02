Stella L. (Hillenga) Hayungs, 84, of Britt passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Hancock County Health Systems.

Private family memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Britt First Lutheran

Church, with Pastor Willie Rosin officiating. The public can view the service live on the Britt First Lutheran Church

Facebook page. Burial will take place at Bingham Township Cemetery.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839