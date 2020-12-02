COVID-19 Schedule Change For North Iowa Bulls

The North Iowa Bulls, the North American Tier 3 hockey team in Mason City, has announced COVID-19 related changes to its schedule for this weekend.

The Bulls were scheduled to play against their heated rival Granite City this weekend, but the games have been postponed.

“It was almost inevitable that changes would need to be made,” the Bulls explained in a media release. They continued by saying, “makeup plans (will be) decided (at a) later date.”

Bulls’ fans won’t be without hockey this weekend, though. North Iowa has announced two exhibition games on Friday and Saturday night at the Mason City Multipurpose Arena. Friday night, the Bulls will play Carshield Under-18 AAA from St. Louis. Carshield plays out of the North American Prospects Hockey League (NAPHL). Saturday night, it will be Rochester coming to town. The Bulls and Grizzlies were division foes from 2015 to 2019 but didn’t have regular-season games scheduled for 2020 due to non-divisional play restrictions.

Season ticket holders will be able to use their original tickets for this weekend’s game, and single-game tickets will be on sale for $5 for all ages.