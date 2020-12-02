Christmas With Waldorf Goes Online

This year, Waldorf University has taken Christmas with Waldorf online. This is a collaboration among different campus departments, as well as community members. It will be presented for free online on Saturday and Sunday. Dr. Melanie Harms-Espeland talks about how Christmas with Waldorf has come together this year.

As in other years, Christmas with Waldorf has a theme. This year it is Under the Same Sky. Harms-Espeland talk about how the theme came about.

Lots of different people helped out in shaping things, from the Art Department to the football team.

Christmas with Waldorf will be featured live online Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 2 pm. Commemorative pieces such as programs, ornaments, and posters will also be available. details on these and the link to Christmas with Waldorf can be found at waldorf.edu/Christmas.