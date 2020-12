This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City High School. Ellie Caylor has helped Forest City to a 3-0 start scoring a team-high 46 points. She helped Forest City start the season 1-0, beating Algona for the second straight year last week. In the win, Caylor scored a team-high 16 points and collected five steals, four assists, and four rebounds.