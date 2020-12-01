Giving Tuesday Takes on a Special Meaning for an Area Foundation

Giving Tuesday is a global charity event that is traditionally held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Each year the Forest City Education Foundation takes part in the event. According to Evan Fritz of the foundation, Giving Tuesday has more importance this year.

Fritz talks about the mission of the Forest City education Foundation and how they help students in Forest City.

There are several different ways you can donate to the foundation.

For more information about the Forest City Education Foundation, visit www.forestcityeducationfoundation.org.