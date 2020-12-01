Area Crop and Weather Report Released

Scattered rain and snow showers only allowed Iowa farmers 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 29, 2020, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. The southeastern portion of the State received the most precipitation. Fieldwork activities included harvesting corn for grain, baling corn stalks, applying fertilizer and manure, and hauling grain to elevators.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 12% very short, 28% short, 58% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 20% very short, 33% short, 46% adequate and 1% surplus.

Only 1% of Iowa’s corn for grain crop remains to be harvested, over 2 weeks ahead of last year and just over 1 week ahead of the 5-year average. Most of the scattered fields left to harvest are in the southern one third of the State.

Cattle remain on corn stalk fields. Producers continue to haul water for cattle on corn stalks. Fluctuating temperatures have caused some stress for calves in hutches.

Forest City Area Weather

A more active storm track brought above average precipitation to much of southern Iowa as multiple days of rain and some snow fell across most of the state. Positive departures between 1.50 and 2.00 inches were observed in southeastern Iowa while the northwest corner reported a few tenths of an inch. Unseasonable warmth also persisted through the reporting period with a statewide average temperature of 36.0 degrees, 5.7 degrees above normal.

The area finished above normal in temperatures but not in precipitation. We finished .12 inches below normal for the month. The area only saw 1.57 inches of rain while the normal is 1.69 inches.

Highs were well above normal for the month. The month finished at 48.4 degrees for average highs while the normal is 42.5 degrees. This left the area 5.9 degrees above normal for highs. Low temperatures were two degrees above normal. The average high was 26.4 degrees while the normal low was 24.4 degrees.