Hancock County Commits to Extra Cybersecurity Measures for Elections

With allegations in some states of election fraud, it seems pertinent for Iowa to utilize every measure possible to ensure clean, fair and secure elections. Hancock County is one county in Iowa committed to doing its part. On Monday, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Iowa Office of the Chief Information Officer to continue the use of its cybersecurity services in all elections. Supervisor Jerry Tlach explains what those entail.

Hancock County has already been utilizing these free malware safeguards, in addition to their own I.T. surveillance through Next Generation Technologies. NGT’s Information Technology Specialist Brad Leckrone refers to these additional cybersecurity measures like an extra set of eyes from a much broader viewpoint.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to sign the Memorandum of Understanding, which Leckrone calls a disclaimer stating what is expected of each party and who bears responsibility for what.