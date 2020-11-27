Leona M. (Pavelka) Hrubes, 92, of Britt, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Mass of Christian Burial for Leona Hrubes will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Interment will follow at Saint John’s Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation for Leona Hrubes will take place one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Attendance will be limited to 15 persons at any given time.

Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

(641) 843-3839