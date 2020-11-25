Britt Hobo Day Committee Sees Light in Pandemic

The Britt Hobo Day Committee regrets that it will not be hosting its annual ‘Supper with Santa’ this year due to Covid-19 guidelines; however, there is some light shining brightly in the midst of this pandemic. The lighted Community Memory Tree is now up in the Britt City Park Gazebo ready to be decorated with your ornaments.

Britt Hobo Day Committee spokesperson Amy Boekelman tells how that works.

Supper with Santa is normally one of the Britt Hobo Day Committee’s huge fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for the National Hobo Convention festivities held each year in August. If you would like to donate to the festivities for next year, contact Amy Boekelman at 641-425-0451.