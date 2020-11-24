Hancock County Again Asks for Courthouse Improvement Options

After nearly two years and a $5,100 retainer, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors met Monday with engineering firm WHKS and ATURA Architecture to address miscommunications over courthouse improvements. To date, WHKS has never produced a single cost estimate on tuck pointing or seepage repairs, the two main reasons for hiring the firm. The only quotes given to the board thus far are from ATURA Architecture for adding a stone vestibule at nearly $220,000 and the cost for its architectural fees not to exceed $28,000. Supervisor Gary Rayhons conveys where the board is at with WHKS and ATURA.

In previous meetings, ATURA and its consultant Randall Construction have claimed the courthouse needs stone foundation replacement rather than tuck pointing, and no cost estimates could be given until after excavation. The board also asked ATURA multiple times to investigate other options like utilizing glass to construct a vestibule addition. Again on Monday, ATURA came with just one option…the stone vestibule originally presented months ago. According to Sis Greiman, this is unacceptable as the board has procedures to follow.

Scott Sweet, representative of WHKS, accepted responsibility for the miscommunication, and expressed his wishes to move forward so that everyone is on the same page.

WHKS and ATURA committed to putting together actual cost estimates on various options for fixing the seepage issues, tuck pointing and a vestibule addition. They plan to present their findings in early December.