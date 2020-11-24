Forest City’s Surplus of Sand and Salt

The pandemic has hurt the supply chains in many parts of the country, which has affected us in North Iowa. Whether it’s factories shutting down or state-to-state regulations, things just haven’t moved as quickly as before.

One thing that won’t be an issue this winter is sand and salt for the icy roads in Forest City, which is inevitable. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter says the city is prepared, and it won’t be an issue.

If mother nature throws a curveball and sends us more wintery weather than expected, Ruiter says the pipeline is back to normal, so getting more salt shouldn’t be a problem.

Forest City had to tap into its salt supply for the first time during an early ice storm on November 9th.