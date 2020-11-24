Forest City Getting Set to Replace Resigning City Administrator

The search is underway to replace Forest City, City Administrator Barb Smith. Smith has been with the city for four and a half years and will leave her post on December 11th.

Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter says the city will take a different hiring approach than they did when landing Smith.

Ruiter explains that ads in newspapers and on radio stations will help aid the search. They will also use sponsored posts on social media for a far and wide search.

When Smith arrived, she merged the administration and clerk duties and managed them both. Ruiter says they’d like to have someone who can do it all like Smith, but the clerk duties are most important.

The deadline to apply is Smith’s last day, December 11th. The class of applicants will interview with the city council, says Ruiter.

The role also includes working with department heads, the city council, and teaming with economic development to fund the city’s future projects.