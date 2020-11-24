Environmental Education Center Plans are Progressing Well

The Winnebago County Conservation Board is moving ahead with the construction of the new Winnebago County Environmental Education Center. The Board recently received a $250,000 Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) Grant, which has helped it to achieve most of its fundraising goal. As a result, the Board is now ready to receive bids and begin the actual construction of the Center!

Last fall, some preliminary work was completed at the Center site according to Conservation Board Director Robert Schwartz.

Now, the Board will release the final construction plans shortly for bidding.

The WCCB hopes that, if the bids come in at projected estimates, actual construction could begin in the Spring of 2021, with a Grand Opening later in the year.

Fundraising will continue, though, to cover final touches, as well as some of the furnishings and exhibits after the building is completed. People can learn more about the Environmental Education Center project by visiting the WCCB web site at www.winnebagoccb.com and are encouraged to contact the Conservation Board at 641-565-3390 if they have any questions.