TIC Media Preseason Poll – Garrigan, Lake Mills, Saint Ansgar, West Fork Picked First

Some of the Top of Iowa girls’ basketball teams will start their season tomorrow, and with that, here are the TIC media picks in both divisions for both boys and girls. West Fork is the first boys’ team to be picked unanimously as the top team. Last year, the West Hancock girls were the only team picked unanimously, and they shared the title with Bishop Garrigan. Three of the divisions were shared; the only expectation was the Bishop Garrigan boys, who won the TIC West outright over Lake Mills. This year, Lake Mills is picked to win the West boys race following their first appearance at Wells Fargo Arena.

With the caliber of teams laying in the weeds and the uncertainty with COVID-19, each division is a three or four-team race.

The TIC media started it’s TIC Preseason Media poll before the 2019-2020 season.

TIC Media Preseason

BOLD = 2019-2020 Champ

TIC West Girls

#2 1A Bishop Garrigan 95 (6) #9 2A West Hancock 91 (5) Forest City 73 GHV 63 North Union 59 Belmond-Klemme 39 Lake Mills 38 Eagle Grove 22 North Iowa 16

TIC West Boys

Lake Mills 88 (7) Forest City 85 (1) Bishop Garrigan 83 (3) GHV 67 West Hancock 60 North Iowa 34 Belmond-Klemme 32 Eagle Grove 24 North Union 21

TIC East Girls

#3 1A Saint Ansgar 76 (4) #12 3A Osage 75 (5) Newman 61 West Fork 54 Central Springs 49 North Butler 35 Nashua-Plainfield 24 Rockford 21 Northwood-Kensett 11

TIC East Boys

West Fork 81 (9) Newman 65 Osage 63 Saint Ansgar 52 Rockford 43 Nashua-Plainfield 42 North Butler 26 Central Springs 21 Northwood-Kensett 12

Girls rankings are those of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union