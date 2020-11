Larry E. Nolte, 68, of the rural Goodell, IA area, and most recently a resident of the Clarion Health and Wellness Rehabilitation center, Clarion, IA, died, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Clarion Health and Wellness Rehabilitation Center.

Public Funeral services will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, 1030 AM, at the Belmond United Methodist Church

Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 PM at the Belmond Methodist Church and from 930-1030 am Saturday at the church. . Masks will be required to comply with the latest guidelines and social distancing will be practiced.

Andrews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements