Arlene R. Wellik, 92, of Woden passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral mass will be held 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Britt with Rev. Joseph Sevcik officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Bingham Township Cemetery south of Woden.

There will be no visitation and the family request no memorials or flowers.

Arlene Rose Wellik, the daughter of John and Rose (Paca) Jakoubek, was born January 8, 1928. She graduated from Hayfield School Consolidated Schools in 1945, and married Paul Wellik on October 28, 1947. They farmed in the Britt area, then farmed south of Woden from 1954 to 1983 when they moved into Woden. She enjoyed being a housewife and stayed interested in the farm happenings. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Britt.

Arlene is survived and will be greatly missed by her children, Ruth (Leroy) Meyering of Bloomington, MN, Roger (Sharla) Wellik of Forest City, Jim (Carla) Wellik of Woden and John (Susan) Wellik of Dallas, TX; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; her sisters, Marie Formanek, Gertrude (Leo) Wellik, and Margaret (Paul) Young all of Garner; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Gaffey; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wellik in 1995, granddaughter, Amanda Wellik; great granddaughter, Samantha Wellik; her parents, John and Rose Jakoubek; a brother, Dr. Robert Jakoubek; and brother-in-law, Leonard Formanek

