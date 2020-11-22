Wright County Board to Review Roads and Votes

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday morning to first hear about the current state of COVID-19 cases in the county. Members from the Emergency Operations Center will brief the board on the situation and provide any recommendations.

The board will also hear updates on the Agribusiness Park from ISG Engineering. Then Joan Hill will discuss property taxes and the late fees that have been assessed for late payers.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will discuss the current state of secondary roads in the county. Some of the roads may need to be repaired after the successful harvest. Others may need resurfacing and Clemons will address problem areas for the county.

Looking to find funding from the county, Jaime Whitney with the Upper Des Moines Opportunity Incorporated will give an annual update to the board at 10 am.

the board will canvass the election results regarding a write in candidate for the Woolstock Township Trustee position. David Vanderheiden is the candidate voted in during the recent election.

Due to social distancing in the boardroom, the supervisors meeting will be held on Zoom web/teleconference at : https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09.