Iowa DCI Called to Investigate Cerro Gordo Jail Inmate Death

On November 18, 2020, at 8:45 a.m., Cerro Gordo County Jail correctional officers observed an inmate in a solitary cell having a medical issue. Correctional officers entered the cell and began life-saving measures. Those efforts continued until Mason City Fire and Ambulance arrived to transport the inmate to a local hospital, where he later died.

The inmate’s name is not being released at this time pending full notification of family. An autopsy will be completed by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s assistance with this matter.