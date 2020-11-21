Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Mostly Fair Fishing on Area Lakes and Streams

Sunny and cool conditions will prevail for the better part of our fishing weekend. Highs will be in the mid 40’s and lows will be just below freezing. Area water temperatures are in the low 40’s which makes for fair fishing of most kinds of fish.

Stay safe when fishing with these tips:

Try a new fishing spot — if your regular fishing location is popular and busy, try out a new one that is not so crowded.

Once you find your spot, keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and other groups.

Stick with your immediate family, but keep groups to fewer than 10 people.

Bring lures from home instead of buying bait to minimize your interaction with other people.

Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands often.

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Boat ramp courtesy dock has been removed for the season.

Black Hawk Lake

Look for perch, crappie, and walleye along shore in areas where you can wade in. Try along Ice House Point, Gunshot Hill, the outlet, and the North Shore picnic area. All courtesy docks along boat ramps (except at the marina) have been removed. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers have had success fishing from the floating pier in Town Bay. Also try anywhere along shore in Town Bay, near the outlet along Gunshot Hill and the outlet. Walleye – Fair: Look for walleye along the north shore, Ice House Point and near the outlet on the east shoreline. Bluegill – Fair: Pick up bluegill along shore with small jigs. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a small jig or a small live minnow under a bobber in and around the fish house in Town Bay and along Ice House Point.

Brushy Creek Lake

Brushy Creek water level remains about 4-5 feet low. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler or minnow on a jig fished under a bobber near submerged woody structure along shore. Yellow Perch – Slow. Walleye – Slow. Bluegill – Fair.

North Raccoon River (above State Highway 175 bridge near Auburn)

River levels are low; fish are concentrated in deeper holes. Channel Catfish – Fair: Target catfish in the deeper areas with cut bait, liver or stinkbait fished on the bottom. Walleye – Fair: Water clarity is good. Look for walleye in deeper areas; use crawlers, twisters or crankbaits.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are about 1-2 feet below crest. South and southeast boat ramp courtesy docks have been removed for the season. Yellow Bass – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or waxworm fished under a small bobber along shore in 3-6 feet of water. Yellow bass are 6-10 inches long. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish are numerous in North Twin Lake. If fishing from shore, let the bait sit near the bottom. Use crawlers or dip baits. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a crawler fished under a bobber near submerged logs or any remaining patches of vegetation. Walleye – Slow: With cooler water temperatures, try fishing near shore with twisters or leeches.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Water clarity is good. Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye, and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Good: Try in the marina near the inlet and areas you can wade in along the north and east shorelines. White Bass – Fair: Pick up white bass from shore. Use twisters, crawlers or crankbaits in the marina, near the inlet and north and east shores in the main lake. Bluegill – Slow: Find bluegill along shore near rocks and patches of vegetation. Use a small jig with a piece of crawler fished under a small bobber. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Most lake levels are over a foot low. Most boat ramp courtesy docks have been pulled. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Blue Pit

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout are biting on a variety of baits. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low 40’s. The Ventura Access boat ramp is closed while a new boat ramp is installed. All courtesy docks have been pulled for the season. Walleye – Fair: A few anglers are having success fishing jigs from shore at night. Yellow Bass – Slow: Yellows are biting on small jigs tipped with a piece of crawler.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is open. The water temperature is 41 degrees. All hoists and docks have been pulled out for the season. Bluegill – Fair: Find schools in deeper water. Black Crappie – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs tipped with waxworms. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with waxworms. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or other slow-moving jigs.

Lost Island Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are catching 9- to10-inch perch in 10 feet of water. Walleye – Fair.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Fair.

Spirit Lake

The walleye season is open; the bite should pick up as water temperatures continue to fall. The water temperature is 39 degrees. All hoists and docks have been pulled out for the season. Bluegill – Good: Schools are starting to move move out to deeper water around structure. Walleye – Fair: Try bottom bouncers or crankbaits to cover more water. Yellow Perch – Good: The bite has really picked up; fish are starting to be found closer to shore from accessible areas such as docks. Other areas to try are small humps in the main basin or weed edges.

West Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is open. The water temperature is 41 degrees. All hoists and docks have been pulled out for the season. Bluegill – Fair: Schools are deeper off shore. Try fishing in 20-30 feet of water off most points. Anglers have had success using pilkies. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallmouth bass on rock piles or on the points. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find largemouth bass on the weed lines. Yellow Perch – Fair: Schools have started to move deeper off shore. Yellow Bass – Fair: Easily find yellow bass while fishing for bluegill.

Iowa Great Lake water temperatures are around 41 degrees or lower with a few areas starting to ice over at night. After this week, air temperatures are expected to be in the 40’s. Most area hoists and docks have been pulled from the lakes to prepare for ice-up. The area bite has been slow lately. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels remain low. Water clarity is variable due to resuspension of leaves and sediment. Use caution; access to fishing holes by boat may be difficult. Walleye – Good: Cooler temperatures are bringing on the bite. Fish moved into deeper holes. Be prepared to run your lure near the bottom of pools. Use live bait for best luck. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use a minnow on a hook under a bobber in the back eddies and deeper pools with little current.

Decorah District Streams

All fall community trout locations have been stocked. Check our website at www.iowadnr.gov/trout to find out where they were stocked. Take advantage of fishing trout streams this fall. Iowa’s trout season is open all year. Plenty of rainbow trout were stocked and many streams maintain excellent populations of brown trout. Thanks to all who take advantage of our catchable stockings. We look forward to seeing you on the streams next year. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use flies imitating midges, mayflies and small fish. Use hair jigs, spinnerbaits or small shallow water crankbaits for aggressive fish. Plenty of fish remain in streams over winter. Brown Trout – Fair: Avoid stepping on trout nests or redds; these are freshly cleaned areas on stream bottoms. Brownies may be slow to take bait. A keen eye and a fly box filled with a variety of sizes and colors will help match a hatch. Brook Trout – Fair: Brookies are coloring up for the spawn. Walk around freshly cleared areas in the stream bottom; these are trout nests or redds. Use small flies imitating midges, minnows or mayflies. Please respect private property open to angling; pick up trash and be considerate.

Lake Hendricks

Water clarity is good. Few anglers are out. The campground is closed for the year and water is shut off. Bluegill – Slow: Shore anglers will find fish around the jetties. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use a jig and a minnow around rocky structure. Black Crappie – Slow: Try a hook tipped with a minnow under a slip bobber.

Lake Meyer

Few anglers were out this week. Lake levels are normal. Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Slow: Use a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber from shore. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try a jerk bait; a slow retrieve works best with cooler water.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels remain low. Fish moved to overwintering holes. Walleye – Fair: Find fish in the evening; use a spinner bait or jig tipped with ringworm.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Walleye – Good: Use a lure imitating a shiner or sucker fished in the deeper pools with little current. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try live bait fished around current breaks or impoundments.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Walleye – Good: Use a jig tipped with a minnow or bright colored twister tail fished in deep holes with little current. Smallmouth Bass – Fair.

Volga Lake

Few anglers are out this week. Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Slow: Use a small hook and piece of worm under a bobber. Wait for the bobber to go under the water, then give the line a quick jerk to set the hook. Keep the rod tip up to put tension on the line while reeling in the fish. Black Crappie – Slow: Try a small jig tipped with waxworm or spike fished under a bobber around rocky shorelines or submersed woody habitat.

Water levels on area rivers remain low with excellent clarity on most. Seeing skim ice on smaller ponds and lakes. Mixed precipitation possible Sunday with temperatures in the mid-40’s to below freezing. Iowa’s hunting seasons are in full swing; wear plenty of orange. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

The boat ramp is open on Casey Lake. Anglers are catching bluegill and crappie off the jetties and near the dam. Bluegill – Fair: Use a piece of worm under a bobber or cast small hair jigs. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a minnow under a slip bobber at various depths to find crappie.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Reports have been fair for smallmouth bass and walleye on the Cedar River; concentrate on the deeper overwintering holes. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish. Jig and plastics tipped with or without live bait has been very productive. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast jigs tipped with a minnow.

George Wyth Lake

The boat ramp access for George Wyth Lake is open. Bluegill – Excellent: Concentrate efforts on the south facing rock off the jetties.

Manchester District Streams

Trout streams in the Manchester District are in excellent condition. All three trout hatchery offices are still closed.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish; concentrate on the deeper overwintering holes. Jig and plastics tipped with or without live bait has been very productive.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish; concentrate on the deeper overwintering holes. Jig and plastics tipped with or without live bait has been very productive. Northern Pike – Good: Larger spinnerbaits are working well on the Upper Wapsipinicon River.

Interior rivers are in excellent condition – November can provide excellent fishing opportunities. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information. All three trout hatcheries are closed; please call ahead to set up any appointments you need.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Pool level is near 8.3 feet at Lansing and is expected to stabilize close to this level over the next week. Water temperature is 38 degrees. Walleye – Good: Try jigging spoons or a jig tipped with a minnow in tailwaters of Lock and Dams. Largemouth Bass – Good: As water temperatures cool, slow presentations down for bass in backwater lakes. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills should be in overwintering locations. Fish slow with a small piece of worm just off the bottom along weed-beds. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try a jig and minnow along the brush piles and weed edge-lines in slack water off of side channels and sloughs. Black Crappie -Good: Try minnows fished under a bobber in 6-8 feet of water in the backwaters. Sauger – Good: Try vertical jigging with jigs in tailwaters of the Lock and Dam.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level at Lynxville is 16.5 feet and is expected to stabilize at this level over next week. Water temperature is 41 degrees at the Lock & Dam. Walleye – Good: Try jigging spoons or a jig tipped with a minnow in tailwaters of Lock and Dams. Largemouth Bass – Good: As water temperatures cool, slow presentations down for bass in backwater lakes. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills should be in overwintering locations. Fish slow with a small piece of worm just off the bottom along weed-beds. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a jig and minnow along the brush piles and weed edge-lines in slack water off of side channels and sloughs. Black Crappie – Good: Try minnows fished under a bobber in 6-8 feet of water in backwater lakes. Sauger – Good: Try vertical jigging with jigs in tailwaters of the Lock and Dam.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Guttenberg tailwater level is 9.6 feet and is expected to stabilize at this level over the next week. Water temperature is 38 degrees at the dam. Walleye – Good: Try jigging spoons or a jig tipped with a minnow in tailwaters of Lock and Dams. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills should be in overwintering locations. Fish slow with a small piece of worm just off the bottom along weed-beds. Largemouth Bass – Good: As water temperatures cool, slow presentations down for bass in backwater lakes. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a jig and minnow along the brush piles and weed edge-lines in slack water off of side channels and sloughs. Black Crappie – Good: Try minnows fished under a bobber in 6-8 feet of water in backwater lakes. Sauger – Good: Try vertical jigging with jigs in tailwaters of the Lock and Dam.

Upper Mississippi River levels have stabilized at slightly higher levels and are expected to remain that way over the next week. Water temperatures are in the upper 30’s. Stable water levels should help with fishing success. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are expected to hold steady this week. The water level is 8.2 feet at the Lock and Dam and 10.5 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is around 42 degrees. The water clarity is good. Northern Pike – Good: Flashy spinnerbaits in eddy areas or along weed lines will take this toothy predator. They are still actively eating shad in around 4 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved into the deeper slack water backwaters. Try in the upper ends of the backwater areas in the sunny warm waters. Largemouth Bass – Good: Find bass on wood in backwater areas. They are also found chasing shad in these vegetated backwaters. Try gaudy white or green spinnerbaits. Slow way down in cold water temperatures. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie are being taken out of brush piles and marina areas on small jigs and minnows. Anglers are moving from log pile to log pile with 2 or 3 fish being taken from each. Walleye – Good: Anglers pulling crankbaits are finding walleyes on wing dams. Some are using jigs now in the tailwater.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 9 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is holding steady. The water temperature is around 42 degrees. The water clarity is good. Repairs are complete on the Bellevue City Ramp and it’s open. Northern Pike – Good: Try flashy spinners fished along weed edges in backwater areas. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass are on wood structure in deeper backwater areas. Some are also seen chasing shad in vegetated backwater areas. Use gaudy spinnerbaits to catch large bass before the hard water hits. Slow way down as the water cools and fish during the peaks of sunny days. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved into deeper backwater areas that will not freeze to the bottom. Walleye – Good: Most anglers are in the tailwater areas using a minnow rig or a jig and minnow. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie are being taken in backwater areas in fallen wood structure.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 8.4 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 11.5 feet at Camanche and 6.5 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 42 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are in deeper backwater areas hiding in wood structure. Bass are heavily feeding on shad in vegetated backwaters such as Cattail Slough. Slow way down on the retrieves as the water cools. Northern Pike – Fair: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are on the move to deeper backwater lakes such as near Rock Creek. Walleye – Good: Some fish are being taken on wing dams with stronger current, others are being taken in the tailwaters using a jig and minnow. Black Crappie – Excellent: Look for brush piles in backwater sloughs. Most anglers are using small jigs, some tipped with minnows. Pumpkinseed – Good: Find this colorful fish in Rock Creek and Joyces Slough. Most anglers catch them along with bluegills in backwaters with fallen wood.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is 9.1 feet at Rock Island and is holding steady. The water temperature is near 42 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig and minnow in the tailwater water areas in 15-25 feet of water.

Windy conditions hampered fishing last week. The water temperature dropped significantly to the low 40’s. Some aquatic vegetation is floating at times due to wind and it is limiting pulling crankbaits for walleye. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 8.86 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to stay fairly steady the next few days. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Use jigs and plastics or minnows fished around brush piles in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Bluegill – No Report: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Walleye – Slow: Walleye fishing has been slow in Sylvan Slough. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Sauger – Slow: Sauger fishing in Sylvan Slough and the tailwaters has been slow. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 7.34 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is slowly falling. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers has been slow. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes in the tailwaters. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics around brush piles at Big Timber and Cleveland Slough. Sauger – No Report: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 8.47 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to stay fairly steady. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports for walleye and saugers for this pool. Walleye – No Report: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows below the dam. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters around brush piles; try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics. Sauger – No Report: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 5.26 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is forecast to start to fall. River stage is 10.86 feet at Burlington. River stage is 526.17 feet at Ft. Madison. We have not received any tailwater walleye and sauger fishing information for this pool. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics fished around brush piles. Sauger – No Report: Look for saugers in the tailwaters. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.

Tailwater stages have risen close to 2 feet in the past week. River stages are forecast to stay steady to falling slowly. Main channel water temperature is 42 degrees. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers is being reported as slow. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperatures were back into the low fifties earlier this week, probably for the last time this year. Bluegill – Slow: Look for bluegills out in 8 to 12 feet of water. Work the flooded timber or the big brush piles at the upper end of the lake past the beach. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Work slowly around the trees out in 10-12 feet of water using soft plastics or jigs.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature should stay in the low 50’s for the next day or two. Water clarity is about 6 feet. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills are out deep, 10-15 feet down in the trees, and look to stay there. Black Crappie – Slow: Most crappies have moved out to deeper water. Try vertically jigging or drift or troll small jigs. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Work slowly around in the flooded timber in 10 to 15 feet of water using soft plastics or jigs.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 50 degrees. Water clarity is about 3 feet. Strong winds are not helping the fishing. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Today is a good day to look for bass in shallow one last time, but strong winds are going to make it tough. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills are staying out in deeper water. The bite will be light on small jigs tipped with bait; think ice fishing. Black Crappie – Slow: Lots of crappies are being marked in 12-14 feet of water. The bite is almost like ice fishing, very timid and light; use small jigs tipped with just a little live bait and work slow.

Lost Grove Lake

The winds are not helping boats to get around the lake. Water remains very clear. Most fish have gone deep and are getting ready for winter. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Bass are out in 8-12 feet of water around the flooded trees. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills are out deep. Work the habitat in 12-16 feet of water. Successful anglers are vertical jigging small jigs tipped with a little live bait.

For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Bass have moved out to 6-8 feet of water. Try soft plastics fished slowly around structure. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a nightcrawler around structure. You might need to sort for larger fish.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs around structure. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try soft plastics around the cedar tree piles. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with a minnow around submerged structure.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Slow: Drift jigs tipped with a minnow in 6-10 feet of water for suspended crappies. Use jigs around submerged structure and the standing timber. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try soft plastics along the rip-rapped areas and the deeper structure.

Lake Wapello

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try plastics and spinnerbaits fished around the cedar tree structures. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the cedar tree piles.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

Trout have been stocked. Try small in-line spinners or jigs and twister tails for rainbow trout. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.21 msl. Recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. The Corps of Engineers have pulled their boat docks and their campgrounds and ramps are closed. State owned ramps are still open. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Try jigging spoons around underwater structure in 12-16 feet of water. Walleye – Slow: Use jig and minnow combinations around rock piles, submerged points and areas with depth changes.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try spinnerbaits or plastics around submerged structure. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs around deeper structure.

Most lakes in the district have water temperatures in the high 40’s. The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Cast small in-line spinners, spoons, twister tail jigs or minnows under a float. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Banner Lake (south)

Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast small in-line spinners, spoons, twister tail jigs or minnows under a float. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Troll live bait rigs or crankbaits in 20 feet of water or less in the upper half of the lake near points, old roadbeds and humps. White Bass – Fair: Catch white bass and wipers from shore or boat casting or trolling shad imitating plastics, spoons and crankbaits.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast light weight in-line spinners, spoons, twister tail jigs or minnows under a float to keep above the aquatic vegetation. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Cast small in-line spinners, spoons, twister tail jigs or minnows under a float. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Much of the same tackle used for panfish will catch trout. Try small spinners and white twister tails. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Lake Anita

Bluegill – Slow: Anglers report catching bluegills deep along the creek channel. Try tipping your jigs with berkly or nightcrawlers. Black Crappie – No Report: Best bite is early morning around tree piles for 7- to 9-inch black crappie. Try slow trolling the roadbeds in late afternoon.

Lake Manawa

Zebra mussels were found in Lake Manawa; clean, drain and dry your boat when leaving the lake. Walleye – No Report: Anglers are having good success running a crawler through the dredge cuts.

Littlefield Lake

Littlefield Lake has a good fish population. Bluegill – Slow: Try worms fished around the cedar tree piles. Bluegills will average 8-inches. Largemouth Bass – No Report: A large number of 12- to 14-inch fish are in the lake.

Meadow Lake

Bluegill – No Report: Anglers report catching bluegills in deep water around cedar tree piles. Fish average 8-inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappies averaging 9-inches with jigs fished over the newer tree piles in the lake.

Many lakes are low because of the drought. For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.