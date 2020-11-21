Garner Thanksgiving Reservations End Tuesday

Thanksgiving in Garner will be hosted by the Garner Evangelical Free Church located at 580 Highway 18 in Garner. The 2020 Garner Community Takeout Dinner on Thanksgiving Day will take place between 11 am to 1 pm.

Carryout dinners can be picked up at the church. Meal delivery for shut ins will also be available. Reservations need to be made by Tuesday. Those who want to reserve a dinner should contact Brooke Banse at (319) 415-5634. The dinners are available for a free will donation and are taken for the God’s Pantry. The dinners are a cooperative effort among Garner churches.