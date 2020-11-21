Clear Lake Students are Off on Monday and Tuesday

It will be a short week for all Clear Lake Community School district students. Officials with the district decided to not have classes on Monday and Tuesday. Educators in the district will use the days as professional development days. During this time, educators are expected to prepare for a possible shift to an online delivery system or e-learning days for possible snow days this year.

The district is not intending to move to an all online education program. They intend to continue with 100% face to face instruction for as long as possible. The district wants to be prepared to go online when and if necessary.