Verna Mae (Peterson) Helgeson, 91, Lake Mills, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, where she had been a resident of the Lake Mills Care Center for the past eight years.

A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating.

Private family burial will be held at Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills, Iowa.

The family suggests that memorials be directed to the Salem Lutheran Church or Hospice of North Iowa.

Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills in charge of arrangements.

