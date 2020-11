Tamera “Tammy” M. Brumm Redasky, 58, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Britt passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, the memorial mass and graveside service scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.