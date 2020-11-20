Lake Mills’ Hanson Signs to Play Golf at NIACC

Following a stellar sophomore golf season, Lake Mills senior MaKenna Hanson signed her letter of intent to play golf at North Iowa Community College.

Hanson missed out on her junior season due to COVID-19, but she carded 11 recorded rounds in her sophomore year. Eight of those rounds were on 9-hole courses where she averaged a 53. She played three recorded rounds on 18-hole courses and averaged a score of 97.

She shot a 97 at the Top of Iowa Conference meet to finish just one shot back of the runner-up medalist Halle Rezac from North Union. Hanson also helped Lake Mills finish third as a team at the conference meet.

“MaKenna works hard on her game and loves to play,” said Lake Mills activities director Jim Boehmer. “I am glad she is able to continue to play while pursuing her college degree,” said Boehmer.

Hanson was also the runner-up medalist during a home triangular early in her sophomore season. She shot a 53 on Rice Lake Golf and Country Club’s challenging narrow fairways, just one shot back of the medalist.

“The pandemic stole her junior year of golf, so I know she will come into her senior campaign excited and ready to play.” – Jim Boehmer.

Hanson carded a career 9-hole low of 48 and an 18-hole low of 92 during the 2018-2019 season.

NIACC will only have one returner following the 2020-2021 season, and following the fall season, golfstat has the Trojans ranked 8th in NJCAA Division 1. The Trojans meet other highly rated teams throughout the year – Iowa Western is ranked third, Iowa Lakes is fifth, and DMACC is seventh.

Hanson and the Bulldogs will gear up for the 2020-2021 season before she trades in purple for blue.