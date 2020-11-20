IHSAA – Wrestling Postseason Assignments

Friday morning the Iowa High School Athletic Association released postseason assignments for wrestling. The first day of the wrestling season is set for Monday, November 30th.
Sectional tournaments for Class 2A and Class 1A are currently scheduled for Saturday, February 6. The first- and second-place winners in each weight class then advance to district tournaments.
District tournaments for all three classes are currently scheduled for Saturday, February 13. The first- and second-place winners in each weight class from each district advance to the state traditional tournament in Des Moines.
Class 1A
Sectional 11 at Lake Mills
*top two will advance to District 4 at North Butler
Lake Mills
Central Springs
Newman Catholic
Northwood-Kensett
Riceville
Saint Ansgar
South Winneshiek
Sectional 12 at South Hamilton Jewell
*The top two will advance to District 4 at North Butler
Belmond-Klemme
AGWSR
Nashua-Plainfield
North Butler
Rockford
South Hamilton
Tripoli
West Fork
Sectional 11 at Manson
*The top two will advance to District 6 at Sioux Central
Eagle Grove
GTRA
Manson Northwest Webster
North Union
PAC
Sioux Central
West Bend-Mallard
West Hancock
Class 2A
Sectional 7 at Clear Lake
*The top two will advance to District 4 at Humboldt
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Clear Lake
Forest City
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Osage
Southeast Valley
Sectional 8 at Spirit Lake Park
*The top two will advance to District 4 at Humboldt
Algona
Emmetsburg
Estherville Lincoln Central
Humboldt
Okoboji