IHSAA – Wrestling Postseason Assignments

Friday morning the Iowa High School Athletic Association released postseason assignments for wrestling. The first day of the wrestling season is set for Monday, November 30th.

Sectional tournaments for Class 2A and Class 1A are currently scheduled for Saturday, February 6. The first- and second-place winners in each weight class then advance to district tournaments.

District tournaments for all three classes are currently scheduled for Saturday, February 13. The first- and second-place winners in each weight class from each district advance to the state traditional tournament in Des Moines.

Class 1A

Sectional 11 at Lake Mills

*top two will advance to District 4 at North Butler

Lake Mills

Central Springs

Newman Catholic

Northwood-Kensett

Riceville

Saint Ansgar

South Winneshiek

Sectional 12 at South Hamilton Jewell

*The top two will advance to District 4 at North Butler

Belmond-Klemme

AGWSR

Nashua-Plainfield

North Butler

Rockford

South Hamilton

Tripoli

West Fork

Sectional 11 at Manson

*The top two will advance to District 6 at Sioux Central

Eagle Grove

GTRA

Manson Northwest Webster

North Union

PAC

Sioux Central

West Bend-Mallard

West Hancock

Class 2A

Sectional 7 at Clear Lake

*The top two will advance to District 4 at Humboldt

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Clear Lake

Forest City

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Osage

Southeast Valley

Sectional 8 at Spirit Lake Park

*The top two will advance to District 4 at Humboldt

Algona

Emmetsburg

Estherville Lincoln Central

Humboldt

Okoboji