IGHSAU – Girls Basketball Preseason Rankings

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their preseason rankings for the 2020-2021 season. Many local teams make the cut, see who below.
NCC or TIC Team
State tournament team from last year
State champion
State finalist
Class 1A
No. School 19-20 Record
1 Newell-Fonda 27-0
2 Algona Bishop Garrigan 25-2 – TIC West
3 St. Ansgar 22-3 – TIC EAST
4 Kingsley-Pierson 20-5
5 MMCRU 21-1
6 Springville 20-5
7 Exira-EHK 21-2
8 Montezuma 23-2
9 Lynnville-Sully 15-7
10 Turkey Valley 19-5
11 Collins-Maxwell 19-5
12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 13-12
13 Logan-Magnolia 21-4 – 2A qualifier
14 Burlington Notre Dame 20-5
15 Stanton 21-3
Class 2A
No. School 19-20 Record
1 West Branch 21-4
2 Maquoketa Valley 17-5
3 Denver 17-9
4 South Central Calhoun 15-7
5 North Linn 25-2
6 AHSTW 20-4
7 West Monona 17-6
8 Nodaway Valley 20-3
9 West Hancock 25-2 – TIC West
10 IKM-Manning 17-6
11 Grundy Center 16-8
12 Emmetsburg 17-6
13 Cascade 26-1
14 Dike-New Hartford 23-2 3A Qualifier
15 Mount Ayr 19-4
Class 3A
No. School 19-20 Record
1 Des Moines Christian 22-3
2 West Liberty 19-5
3 Cherokee 17-6
4 Center Point-Urbana 22-3 – 4A Qualifier
5 Clear Lake 22-3 – NCC
6 Panorama 20-4
7 Unity Christian 15-7
8 Davenport Assumption 16-8
9 Roland-Story 19-4
10 Creston 14-10
11 West Lyon 16-7
12 Osage 24-3 – TIC EAST – 2A finalist
13 Bishop Heelan 22-4
14 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18-4 – NCC
15 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 17-6 – NCC
Class 4A
No. School 19-20 Record
1 Glenwood 25-1
2 Gilbert 19-4
3 Ballard 22-2
4 Waverly-Shell Rock 20-3
5 Central DeWitt 18-4
6 North Scott 26-0
7 Xavier 15-8
8 Bondurant-Farrar 14-9
9 Denison-Schleswig 12-10
10 Grinnell 16-7
11 Harlan 13-10
12 Dallas Center-Grimes 17-7
13 Winterset 12-9
14 Clear Creek-Amana 19-5
15 Keokuk 18-4
Class 5A
No. School 19-20 Record
1 Waterloo West 20-5
2 Southeast Polk 19-5
3 Johnston 24-2
4 Waukee 23-3
5 Iowa City West 14-10
6 Cedar Falls 19-5
7 Ankeny Centennial 13-10
8 Iowa City High 23-2
9 Davenport North 18-5
10 Des Moines Roosevelt 13-10
11 Ames 11-12
12 Muscatine 11-11
13 Indianola 16-7
14 Dowling Catholic 19-4
15 West Des Moines Valley 14-8