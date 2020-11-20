IGHSAU – Girls Basketball Preseason Rankings

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their preseason rankings for the 2020-2021 season. Many local teams make the cut, see who below.

NCC or TIC Team

State tournament team from last year

State champion

State finalist

Class 1A

No. School 19-20 Record

1 Newell-Fonda 27-0

2 Algona Bishop Garrigan 25-2 – TIC West

3 St. Ansgar 22-3 – TIC EAST

4 Kingsley-Pierson 20-5

5 MMCRU 21-1

6 Springville 20-5

7 Exira-EHK 21-2

8 Montezuma 23-2

9 Lynnville-Sully 15-7

10 Turkey Valley 19-5

11 Collins-Maxwell 19-5

12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 13-12

13 Logan-Magnolia 21-4 – 2A qualifier

14 Burlington Notre Dame 20-5

15 Stanton 21-3

Class 2A

No. School 19-20 Record

1 West Branch 21-4

2 Maquoketa Valley 17-5

3 Denver 17-9

4 South Central Calhoun 15-7

5 North Linn 25-2

6 AHSTW 20-4

7 West Monona 17-6

8 Nodaway Valley 20-3

9 West Hancock 25-2 – TIC West

10 IKM-Manning 17-6

11 Grundy Center 16-8

12 Emmetsburg 17-6

13 Cascade 26-1

14 Dike-New Hartford 23-2 3A Qualifier

15 Mount Ayr 19-4

Class 3A

No. School 19-20 Record

1 Des Moines Christian 22-3

2 West Liberty 19-5

3 Cherokee 17-6

4 Center Point-Urbana 22-3 – 4A Qualifier

5 Clear Lake 22-3 – NCC

6 Panorama 20-4

7 Unity Christian 15-7

8 Davenport Assumption 16-8

9 Roland-Story 19-4

10 Creston 14-10

11 West Lyon 16-7

12 Osage 24-3 – TIC EAST – 2A finalist

13 Bishop Heelan 22-4

14 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18-4 – NCC

15 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 17-6 – NCC

Class 4A

No. School 19-20 Record

1 Glenwood 25-1

2 Gilbert 19-4

3 Ballard 22-2

4 Waverly-Shell Rock 20-3

5 Central DeWitt 18-4

6 North Scott 26-0

7 Xavier 15-8

8 Bondurant-Farrar 14-9

9 Denison-Schleswig 12-10

10 Grinnell 16-7

11 Harlan 13-10

12 Dallas Center-Grimes 17-7

13 Winterset 12-9

14 Clear Creek-Amana 19-5

15 Keokuk 18-4

Class 5A

No. School 19-20 Record

1 Waterloo West 20-5

2 Southeast Polk 19-5

3 Johnston 24-2

4 Waukee 23-3

5 Iowa City West 14-10

6 Cedar Falls 19-5

7 Ankeny Centennial 13-10

8 Iowa City High 23-2

9 Davenport North 18-5

10 Des Moines Roosevelt 13-10

11 Ames 11-12

12 Muscatine 11-11

13 Indianola 16-7

14 Dowling Catholic 19-4

15 West Des Moines Valley 14-8