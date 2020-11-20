Gov. Reynolds Encourages Iowans to Step Up, Stop the Spread

Gov. Kim Reynolds introduced a new public awareness campaign today aimed at encouraging Iowans to step up and stop the spread of COVID-19. View the message.
“It’s more important now than ever to reach as many Iowans as possible with information about what they can do to stop the spread of the virus,” said Gov. Reynolds. “If everyone does their part, we’ll get life back to normal and keep our businesses open, our kids in school, our hospitals stable and our essential workforce healthy.”
Several notable Iowans join Gov. Reynolds in communicating the informational and motivational message in the campaign’s television s
- Tom Vilsack, former Governor of Iowa and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture;
- Dan Gable, legendary Iowa wrestling coach, Olympic gold medalist, and recent recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom;
- Carson King, Carson King Foundation;
- Suresh Gunasekaran, CEO, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics; and
- Katie Witt, a Test Iowa nurse.
The state was able to leverage special programs and pricing for government and non-profit organizations to deliver its public awareness message through Iowa’s newspapers, radio and television stations. The campaign totals approximately $440,000 and will be funded through Iowa’s CARES Act allocation.