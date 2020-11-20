GHV’s Frank Inks with Iowa Central Women’s Basketball

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s two-time first-team All-TIC multisport athlete Jayden Frank has decided basketball for her college choice.

Frank has decided to head to Fort Dodge and play for Iowa Central Community College. The ICCC Women’s basketball team announced the signing via Twitter.

Iowa Central is coached by first-year head coach Brian Ortmeier who praised Frank, “Jayden is a special player,” Ortmeier said. “She can shoot the 3, handle the ball, and she plays hard on defense. I was very impressed with her overall game play, high character as an individual, and IQ on the floor,” Ortmeier continued by saying.

Jayden has played in all 67 of GHV’s games the past three seasons starting in 60 of them. Last year as a junior, Frank led her dad’s Cardinals in points scored (259), blocks (26), and assists (54).

“She also has a great work ethic, and we are excited to see what she can do next season.” – Ortmeier.

Frank has been a ‘do it all’ player for GHV over the past three years, especially last year as a junior on a team with only one senior.

Ortmeier feels Frank will fit right into the Tritons system, “Jayden will be a dangerous player since she can attack off the dribble and she also has the ability to stretch the floor with the 3 point shot”.

GHV was scheduled to play 3A #14 Hampton-Dumont-CAL in an Iowa Hall of Pride community service scrimmage on Tuesday, but that was canceled. The Cardinals now will open with conference opponent North Iowa on Tuesday, December 1st.

